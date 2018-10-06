English
Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Anup Jalota & Jasleen Matharu To Get Eliminated, But Here's The TWIST!

By
    Salman Khan will be back with Bigg Boss 12's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This week, as we revealed, Salman's 'Partner' Govinda will be gracing the show. Coming to the most interesting part of the show, which is elimination - This week, one jodi - Jasleen-Anup and 3 celebrities - Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth were nominated for eviction. Earlier, it was said that there would be no elimination this week. But one from the nominated contestants will be sent to the secret room. It was also said that it would be either Karanvir Bohra or Sreesanth, who will be sent to the secret room!

    According to Khabri's latest report, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have been eliminated from the show as they got least number of votes. Read on to know the TWIST!

    Anup Jalota Saves Jasleen Matharu

    But later, it will be revealed that only one from the jodi will be eliminated. Anup chooses to leave and saves Jasleen. While everyone thinks Anup has got evicted, it's not so! Apparently, he will be sent to the secret room.

    Anup Sent To The Secret Room!

    The Khabri tweeted, "#EXCLUSIVE ON THEKHABRI #Breaking #Elimination ANUP-JASLEEN received least votes they were given option one would stay one would leave, anup decided to leave, He cameout then was sent to secret Room, HMs dont know about it." - (sic)

    No Elimination This Week!

    Another tweet read, "Exclusive Only on The Khabri #Anup has been sent to Secretroom Jasleen stays in Home No elimination This week Retweet if you are Happy." - (sic).

    Sultani Akhada & Thop Ki Salaami

    The Khabri's report also suggests that Sultani Akhada will be between Karanvir and Deepak. The caller of the week question is for Dipika - why she didn't say anything to Sreesanth when he said that he would reveal personal things about Neha. Romil will be given Thop Ki Salaami.

    Anup & Jasleen’s Love Story In The House

    All of sudden in yesterday's episode, Jasleen started singing to Anup and Bigg Boss announced a romantic date for the duo! Anup sang for Jasleen and the duo also had a romantic dance. The couple also sorted out differences (as Anup had broke up with Jasleen after a task, in which she refused to save Anup and didn't sacrifice her clothes or make-up).

    Will Anup Leave The Show Soon?

    Well, this seemed to be a little forced 'task' or whatever! Many wondered as to why they were even sent for a romantic date all of sudden. A few of them even felt that it was last day for Anup and Jasleen as they might get eliminated during the weekend. There are also reports that Anup might get eliminated soon, as he has to attend a concert in California!

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 2:11 [IST]
