India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Eviction Ka Vaar: Neha Pendse To Be Eliminated?

Bigg Boss 12 Eviction Ka Vaar: Neha Pendse To Be Eliminated?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The makers of the Bigg Boss 12 are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. Recently, Surbhi Rana entered the house along with evicted contestant Romil Chaudhary. Now, they are introducing mid-week eviction! It has to be recalled that there was no nomination task and the three celebrities - Sreesanth, Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra - were directly nominated by the Bigg Boss as a punishment. The viewers are eager to know as to what are the makers up to - who will be eliminated in 'eviction ka vaar'.

    According to Bollywoodlife report, it will be Neha, who will be getting eliminated! Although she is one of the popular celebrity contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house and has been playing well, she has strong contenders - Karanvir and Sreesanth against her. Apparently, Sree and Karanvir have more fans compared to Neha.

    Bigg Boss 12 Eviction Ka Vaar: Neha Pendse To Be Eliminated?

    Although Sreesanth is always crying and wants to leave the house, he is being liked by people for not being fake. On the other hand, Karanvir too, is playing really well.

    Like we reported earlier, the fans are upset that three strong contenders are nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss will definitely bring a twist in the mid-week elimination, as they might not afford to lose the strong celebrities.

    As fans predicted, the makers might evict one of the celebrities (Neha). But she will not be sent home, but will be sent to the secret room, where currently, Anup Jalota is keeping a watch on the housemates. Later, during the weekend or anytime, the makers might send Anup and Neha as jodi to the house!

    Stay locked to this space for latest updates and spoilers of the show.

    Tara's Deven Bhojani Supports Vinita; Says He Has Heard Alok Nath Gets CRAZY When He Gets Drunk!

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue