 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Eviction Ka Vaar: Neha Pendse To Be Eliminated?

The makers of the Bigg Boss 12 are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. Recently, Surbhi Rana entered the house along with evicted contestant Romil Chaudhary. Now, they are introducing mid-week eviction! It has to be recalled that there was no nomination task and the three celebrities - Sreesanth, Neha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra - were directly nominated by the Bigg Boss as a punishment. The viewers are eager to know as to what are the makers up to - who will be eliminated in 'eviction ka vaar'.

According to Bollywoodlife report, it will be Neha, who will be getting eliminated! Although she is one of the popular celebrity contestants in the Bigg Boss 12 house and has been playing well, she has strong contenders - Karanvir and Sreesanth against her. Apparently, Sree and Karanvir have more fans compared to Neha.

Although Sreesanth is always crying and wants to leave the house, he is being liked by people for not being fake. On the other hand, Karanvir too, is playing really well.

Like we reported earlier, the fans are upset that three strong contenders are nominated for eviction. Bigg Boss will definitely bring a twist in the mid-week elimination, as they might not afford to lose the strong celebrities.

As fans predicted, the makers might evict one of the celebrities (Neha). But she will not be sent home, but will be sent to the secret room, where currently, Anup Jalota is keeping a watch on the housemates. Later, during the weekend or anytime, the makers might send Anup and Neha as jodi to the house!

Stay locked to this space for latest updates and spoilers of the show.

Tara's Deven Bhojani Supports Vinita; Says He Has Heard Alok Nath Gets CRAZY When He Gets Drunk!