 »   »   »  From Salman Targeting Karanvir To Eliminating Neha To Save Sree-Reasons Why BB 12 Is UNFAIR & BIASED

Bigg Boss 12 has been one of the most-watched shows on television. But of late, the ratings of the show have dropped. Like every year, this year too, people have been keeping a close tab on the show. Many of them feel that the makers are biased and unfair towards a few contestants in the house! Especially, last week's eviction has become a topic of discussion in the social media. Yes, one of the reasons for the people calling the show biased is Neha's eviction! Read on to know more!
Initially, people loved Sreesanth. They even found his temper and cry (to leave the house) funny and interesting. They felt it was his strategy to stay in limelight, as he was unwell and didn't perform the task. But, if we go by the Tweeples' reaction, they were irritated with Sreesanth's repeated crying. They wanted the makers to send him home, as he always wanted to run away from Bigg Boss 12 house.
Nominated KVB & Neha To Save Sreesanth!
Fans felt that the makers nominated Karanvir Bohra and Neha Pendse and sent Sreesanth to the secret room, just to save him from elimination. Although Neha had good fan followers and was playing fair enough, she was eliminated! Her elimination disappointed fans. Also, we can say that they nominated celebrities to save commoners (last week).
Makers/Salman Targeting Celebs Especially Karanvir Bohra!
They feel that the makers/Salman is/are targeting celebrities and never supported them. Except Dipika, Salman wasn't seen supporting any celebrity. In fact, he was seen embarrassing Karanvir Bohra almost every weekend, which fans didn't like.
Saba-Somi & Surbhi Rana
Among commoners, Khan sisters (Saba and Somi), and Surbhi Rana broke a few rules (they got violent during the task and Surbhi was also seen abusing), but were not warned nor strict action was taken against them. But celebrities (Srishty and Karanvir) were warned. Although in the previous task (Captaincy Task), Bigg Boss punished Somi (barred her from becoming captain of the house), people didn't find it a strict punishment.
The Concept Of The Show Is Boring & Unfair
Most importantly, the concept of the show ‘vichitra jodis' is what the fans didn't like! As they felt because of one person's mistake, their jodi too, had to suffer. Like Roshmi got evicted because of Kriti's mistake. They felt the concept of ‘jodis' is boring!
Check out a few fans' tweets: Salman Targetting KV
Moni tweeted, "Salman is way too much strict with KV, he is bullying him very softly every WKW. Reminds me of how Gauhar Kushal were treated against Tanisha Armaan. And poor KV accepts his bullying behaviour with a smile which I am sure he must not be liking from within 😐 #WeekendKaWar #BB12."
KV Doesn’t Deserve Non-sense
@Bertiewooster06 wrote, "KV doesn't deserve this nonsense week after week! I wait to see him on screen.. speaks so much sense. He is classy even in arguments and these guys want him to stoop to the levels of Surbhi. What a shame!! #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar #KVBarmy #KVB."
Partial Towards Surbhi Rana
Yash Ojha writes, "#BiggBoss12 i think #SurbhiRana has been sent to this house with a assurance that she won't be scolded be #SalmanKhan at any point no matter what she does, but she has to be extremely dirty to add some artificial excitement into d show."
Srishty Was Proved Wrong; While Salman Didn’t Comment On Surbhi’s Violent Behaviour!
@TeresaKehtiHai wrote, "Wah @BiggBoss surbhi k physical act aur violent bahavior ko kis taraha se ek joke bana diya 👏 "AB ES K BAAL KHEECHNA SURBHI" aur srishty ne kuch kiya bhi nahi tha us pay 'police case tak baat kardi' trp k liye kuch bhi, THORAY TU FAIR HOJAO!"
Neha Evicted To Save Sree
ThePink Boi tweeted, "I am not a big fan of #NehaPendse but I do not like how BB has reopened the voting lines and put Neha and KV at the risk of getting evicted over Sree who has only been disrespectful to the show and BB since day 1. #BiggBoss12."
Why Were The Celebrities Nominated This Week?
It is being said that last week celebrities were nominated just to show the viewers that Bigg Boss is not biased. If a commoner was nominated, definitely, they would have got eliminated this week.
No Celebrities Will Be Eliminated!
It is also being said that the celebrities in the house will stay for long time (Anup might leave the show as there are rumours that he has a conference to attend). It will be commoners who will get eliminated in the upcoming week. Also, Dipika might stay for longer time!
