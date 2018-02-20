 »   »   » MAGICAL MOMENT! Hina Khan & Her BF Rocky Perform In Sri Lanka; Rocky Thanks Her For Inspiring Him!

Hina & Rocky Perform At An Event

Hina and Rocky were also in Sri Lanka for another reason! The couple performed together for the first time at the Valentine's Day special event. They had teamed up with Nigar Shah and NJ Dance Company.

Hina & Rocky Perform For The First Time In Sri Lanka

Sharing a beautiful picture, Hina wrote, "Its the first time we performed together and all I can say is that I can't wait to keep creating 'our magic' again and again on stage! #OurFirsts #Srilanka #EventDiaries."

Rocky Wants To Dance Freely!

Rocky also shared a few pictures from the event and thanked Hina for believing in him. He wrote, "I have been told that I move well on the beat and my love of music reassures me that it may be true , But dancing freely as and when you like is way easier than following a set choreography in front of a live audience."

Rocky Thanks Hina For Inspiring Him

"Still you believed in me , motivated me and inspired me to come in front and be able to perform with an icon like you. Your love for me makes my love for music and dance stronger."

Hina Makes Rocky Stronger!

"You make me stronger @realhinakhan ! I thought I can not love you more than what I already do but as usual u beat me and trust me , I AM GLAD THAT YOU DID ! I ❤️you sweetheart 😘😘😍😍😍😇."