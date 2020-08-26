Anita Hassanandani's Fans Speculate About Her Pregnancy After They Spot Baby Bump In A Video!

Is Anita Hassanandani Pregnant?

In the video, Anita was seen wearing a peach-coloured dress and fans were quick to spot a baby bump. A few fans wrote, "I think she's pregnant ❤️😍" and "Not sure if it's the baggy clothers but for a second I thought Anita was expecting🙈."

Fans Spot Baby Bump In Rohit’s Video

While a user commented, "A baby bump for sure...the glow shows it on Anita di's face," another user wrote, "Looks like @anitahassanandani is pregnant😍😍😍😍."

Anita Had Said They Are Planning To Have Baby In A Natural & Normal Way

A few months ago, there were rumours of the couple opting for surrogacy, but Anita had rubbished the report last year. She had revealed that they are planning to have a baby soon and in a natural and normal way.

Anita Had Revealed They Are Planning To Have A Baby Soon!

She also clarified that she and Rohit are not under any pressure to have a baby. The actress added that they are planning for a baby next year (2020).

Anita had told Desimartini, "We definitely plan to have a child by next year. We both are in a great place and want an addition to our family but it isn't something that we plan it and it'll happen. Everything takes time."