Anita Hassanandani's Fans Speculate About Her Pregnancy After They Spot Baby Bump In A Video!
Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of the cute couples in the television industry. The actress has been married to businessman for seven years now. The couple is quite active on social media and share adorable and funny pictures and videos to keep their fans engaged. Recently, Rohit had shared a video of him performing magic trick with Anita, which caught a few fans' attention!
Is Anita Hassanandani Pregnant?
In the video, Anita was seen wearing a peach-coloured dress and fans were quick to spot a baby bump. A few fans wrote, "I think she's pregnant ❤️😍" and "Not sure if it's the baggy clothers but for a second I thought Anita was expecting🙈."
Fans Spot Baby Bump In Rohit’s Video
While a user commented, "A baby bump for sure...the glow shows it on Anita di's face," another user wrote, "Looks like @anitahassanandani is pregnant😍😍😍😍."
Anita Had Said They Are Planning To Have Baby In A Natural & Normal Way
A few months ago, there were rumours of the couple opting for surrogacy, but Anita had rubbished the report last year. She had revealed that they are planning to have a baby soon and in a natural and normal way.
Anita Had Revealed They Are Planning To Have A Baby Soon!
She also clarified that she and Rohit are not under any pressure to have a baby. The actress added that they are planning for a baby next year (2020).
Anita had told Desimartini, "We definitely plan to have a child by next year. We both are in a great place and want an addition to our family but it isn't something that we plan it and it'll happen. Everything takes time."
