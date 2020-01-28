Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla To Compete In Mall Task; Here's When It Will Be Held!

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla & Asim Riaz to go outside for this big reason | FilmiBeat

The high-voltage drama, never ending fights and love-hate relationships of Bigg Boss 13 contestants are keeping the viewers glued to the television screen. Bigg Boss 13 has been grabbing headlines and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to introduce new twists on the show. After family special episode, yet again, the makers are getting the contestants' family members and loved ones to the house, but this time they will be seen playing with the contestants. Now, we get to hear that there will be a mall task!

Just like previous year, this year as well a few contestants will get a chance to go out to a mall and ask the audience to vote for them. As per reports, Asim and Siddarth will only be the two contestants who will be getting a chance to go to the mall since they are the only elite club members right now.

According to India-forum report, the task will be held on 6th February.

Coming back to the 'connection week', Devoleena Bhattacharjee will re-enter the house for Rashami Desai; Vikas Gupta and Kashmira Shah will be seen supporting Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh. Shehnaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh's brothers and eliminated contestants - Himanshi Khurana and Shefali Jariwala will be entering the house to support the contestants.

About the connection week, a source told IE, "These special episodes will see the family and friends staying with the contestants in the house for a week. They will be performing different kinds of tasks with contestants to win luxury items, captaincy and even immunity. With just a few days remaining for the finale, we are hoping their entries will add positivity and more energy among the contestants."

