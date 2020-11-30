Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan & Others To Enter As Challengers; Mid-Week Eviction To Take Place?

Six Challengers To Enter Bigg Boss 14 House

In the latest promo, Colors TV revealed that five challengers will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, which will change the game. The six challengers are - Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Arshi Khan. Arshi and Vikas were seen together in Bigg Boss 11. The duo shares on-off friendship. Even Rakhi and Arshi share a love-hate relationship. It will be interesting to watch all of them together on the show.

Watch The Promo Here

Bigg Boss Twist

Coming to mid-week eviction, as per IE report, Bigg Boss will be giving a task today, post which, one contestant will be evicted. This would be a part of multiple evictions and will finally give the show four finalists.

Mid-Week Eviction To Take Place

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "The task would be performed in pairs, wherein each one's lives will depend on the other. However, only one among the two will get a chance to move ahead. At the end, one among them will get evicted from the show. The task would be shot today in the house and air tomorrow."

Who Will Be The Four Finalists?

Meanwhile, Pavitra Punia is latest contestant to be eliminated from the show. The contestants, who are currently competing for the trophy are- Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Kavita Kaushik and Nikki Tamboli. Who do you think will be the four finalists? Hit the comment box to share your views.