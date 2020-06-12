Bigg Boss 14: Zaan Khan Approached; Shagun Pandey Wants To Participate & Is Preparing For It!

Bigg Boss 14 makers have already begun preparation! It is being said that the makers are approaching popular celebrities for the shows. Reports suggests that the makers are planning to launch the show by the third week of October 2020, of course, depending on the current situation due to the pandemic. It is being said that a few popular celebrities like Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre have been approached for the controversial reality show. As per the latest report, Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan has been approached for the show.

Zaan has been in the news for leading the fight against non-payment of dues of the entire team of the daily soap. A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Besides the fact that Zaan is in the news for talking about pending dues, he had also participated in the second season of Splitsvilla. We usually rope in a 'Splitsvilla' face every year and this time around, he seemed to be a perfect choice. We are in talks with him and hope that the deal will materialise." However, Zaan is yet to confirm the report!

On the other hand, Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Shagun Pandey recently revealed that he wants to Bigg Boss. Shagun has also previously done Spiltsvilla. He told the leading daily, "I want to do reality shows now. I really want to enter the Bigg Boss house. I am confident that if I become a part of the show, I will surely win the trophy."

The actor also said that he is preparing mentally and doing his homework! He added that he doesn't want to stay in the controversial house and come back, but he wants to do something nice on the show. He further added that he has been watching the previous seasons and is discussing it with Prince Narula (winner of Bigg Boss 9), who is like his brother.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti Approached; Here's When The Show Might Be Launched!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Auditions For Commoners To Begin Soon; Theme REVEALED!