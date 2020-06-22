Kapil Sharma Overwhelmed As 82-year-old Woman Wished To Watch TKSS After Getting Discharged

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved shows on television that all generations enjoy. It is a show that brings family together. The show has given many people a reason to laugh and be happy in the difficult phases. Recently, a user shared on Twitter that his 82-year-old grandmother wished to watch the show after getting discharged from the hospital. An overwhelmed Kapil acknowledged this tweet and thanked them.

The user shared a picture of his grandmother, who was on bed and watching The Kapil Sharma Show on a laptop, and wrote, "My 82YO grandmother just got back from the hospital and all she asked to watch was @KapilSharmaK9 's show. These are the kind of blessings you can't buy with money. Thank You sir❤️🙏🏻."

Kapil replied to the tweet, "Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji🙏 may god bless her with good health n happiness 🤗😇🙏 #gratitude."

Many of them commented by praising Kapil's show. A few of them even shared as to how their family watches the show. One of the users wrote, "Kopil sir aapka show roj dekhti hun . Jitna bhi tension hota hai sab dur ho jata hai love sir .aapka show miss karti hu..." Another user commented, "Dear Kapil brother my sister is mentally patient severe and she loves your show. Apki itni bari fan hai sirf apko daikhti hai. An mujhay apka thank you bolnay ka mauqa Mila. AP parhain ya nahi msg day dia."

Meanwhile, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show's team will resume work soon and Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show. But, the member of the show, Bharti Singh, clarified that Kapil is still not keen about it as the danger (of pandemic) is still there. He has apparently requested to wait at least till June 30, 2020.

