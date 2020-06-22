    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kapil Sharma Overwhelmed As 82-year-old Woman Wished To Watch TKSS After Getting Discharged

      By
      |

      The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved shows on television that all generations enjoy. It is a show that brings family together. The show has given many people a reason to laugh and be happy in the difficult phases. Recently, a user shared on Twitter that his 82-year-old grandmother wished to watch the show after getting discharged from the hospital. An overwhelmed Kapil acknowledged this tweet and thanked them.

      The user shared a picture of his grandmother, who was on bed and watching The Kapil Sharma Show on a laptop, and wrote, "My 82YO grandmother just got back from the hospital and all she asked to watch was @KapilSharmaK9 's show. These are the kind of blessings you can't buy with money. Thank You sir❤️🙏🏻."

      Kapil Sharma Overwhelmed As 82-year-old Woman Wished To Watch TKSS After Getting Discharged

      Kapil replied to the tweet, "Pls give my regards to ur daadi ji🙏 may god bless her with good health n happiness 🤗😇🙏 #gratitude."

      Many of them commented by praising Kapil's show. A few of them even shared as to how their family watches the show. One of the users wrote, "Kopil sir aapka show roj dekhti hun . Jitna bhi tension hota hai sab dur ho jata hai love sir .aapka show miss karti hu..." Another user commented, "Dear Kapil brother my sister is mentally patient severe and she loves your show. Apki itni bari fan hai sirf apko daikhti hai. An mujhay apka thank you bolnay ka mauqa Mila. AP parhain ya nahi msg day dia."

      Meanwhile, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show's team will resume work soon and Sonu Sood will be the first guest on the show. But, the member of the show, Bharti Singh, clarified that Kapil is still not keen about it as the danger (of pandemic) is still there. He has apparently requested to wait at least till June 30, 2020.

      Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Refutes Reports Of Resuming Shoot & Sonu Sood Gracing The Show!

      Also Read: Sonu Sood To Be The First Guest On The Kapil Sharma Show After Shooting Resumes?

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X