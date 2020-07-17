Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors Resume Shoot; Here's When Parth Samthaan Might Join Ekta's Show

A few days ago, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is under self-isolation. As per the guidelines, the shooting was stopped for three days, the sets were disinfected and the team tested. A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the makers can't delay the shoot any further as they need a constant flow of fresh episodes. Hence, the actors, Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee, who play the roles of Mr Bajaj and Nivedita Basu, respectively, have resumed shoot today (July 17, 2020).

(Images Source: Star Plus)

Parth is currently under treatment at home. Wondering, what will happen to Parth aka Anurag Basu's track on the show. Well, here it is!

As per the leading daily's report, "The makers are taking care of all his medical needs and ensuring he receives the best care. There is a doctor on call 24*7, instructing him on the path to recovery. Meanwhile, the writers have tweaked the storyline and sent Anurag out of the city on work."

So, when will Parth resume work? Regarding the same, the source added, "Parth will be tested again on July 26. Until then, the portions he had already shot will be used in the upcoming episodes. But he is unlikely to resume work before August."

It has to be recalled that after Parth tested positive for Coronavirus, Shubhaavi Choksey, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Karan Patel too underwent test, and their results came out as negative.

However, Aamna revealed that one of her staff members tested positive for the COVID-19. The actress wrote on her Instagram story, "Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour."

