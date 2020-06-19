Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sharad Kelkar, Karan Patel Or Gaurav - Who Will Replace Karan Singh Grover?
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. Due to lockdown, the shooting was halted, but now, it is being said that the makers are all set to resume shoot. There have been reports that Karan Singh Grover, who plays the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in the show, is not ready to resume shoot due to the pandemic. It was said that the team is trying to convince the actor. As per the latest reports, the makers are also looking for other options; it seems that the makers have approached Gaurav Chopra, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Patel to replace Karan Singh Grover.
Who will Replace KSG?
A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Many actors have been approached, but a final decision is yet to be taken. So, once the show begins, we may see a new Mr Bajaj. At the same time, there's a possibility that Karan Singh Grover may himself agree to continue with the role."
Will Sharad Play Mr Bajaj?
A Pinkvilla report suggested, "Sharad received a call for the role and currently the discussions are going on. Nothing has been locked so far and even Kelkar is mulling over the same. Things will be locked by this weekend and till then, the makers are weighing their options."
Sharad's spokesperson confirmed that he has been approached, but did not reveal anything more.
Gaurav Chopra Approached To Play Mr Bajaj!
On the other hand, when Gaurav was asked about the same, he told Spotboye, "I can't comment right now as things are still under discussion. Let things come from Balaji Telefilms. Then, me giving out a statement will make sense."
Should Karan Singh Grover Be Replaced?
Karan Singh Grover has been playing the role pf Mr Bajaj fantastically and his pairing with Erica Fernandes (Prerna) is also liked by a few sections of fans. We are sure that fans do not want KSG to be replaced.
