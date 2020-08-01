    For Quick Alerts
      Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India: Bharti Singh To Add Tadka & Entertain The Audience

      Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 ended and Karishma Tanna bagged the trophy. The makers of the popular stunt-based reality show are now coming up with the extended version of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, which will be premiered today (August 1, 2020). It is being said that the makers have roped in Bharti Singh for the show to add 'tadka' and entertain the audience.

      As per TOI report, the comedienne will join the special episode as a wild card entry mostly from third episode, when Rohit Shetty will rejoin the show as the host. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is already a part of the show. The duo was seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

      A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Not just viewers, Bharti charmed everyone on the set, too. She is a true entertainer and had everyone in splits during her stint on KKK. Now, when the makers have brought back popular celebs from previous seasons, the special edition would have looked incomplete without her. Besides, Rohit shares a warm equation with Bharti and their chemistry on the show was the USP of the ninth season. She will join the show once Rohit is back to host it."

      Apart from Bharti and Haarsh, the audiences will get to watch Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Rithvik Dhanjani performing interesting and challenging stunts. The stand-up comedian Gaurav Dubey, who was seen along with Bharti and Haarsh in Khatra Khatra Khatra, will be seen performing gags in the special edition. Farah Khan will be hosting the initial two episodes, as Rohit is busy with other commitments.

      Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

