Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke On Star Plus Completes 300 Episodes

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the romantic drama showcases the journey of two younger lovers Abir and Mishti. We have seen the story of Abir and Mishti evolving over the last one year. Right from being strangers to being soul mates, Abir and Mishti have come a long way. The serial has managed to win a million hearts with its unique and compelling storytelling. Now the show has completed a successful run of 300 episodes on Star Plus. Lead actress Rhea Sharma (who plays Mishti) is happy that the audience has liked the show.

Talking about the show’s achievement, Rhea Sharma says, “I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”

Produced by Rajan Shahi the show is soon going to witness an exciting track in the coming days and Abir & Mishti fans are in for a treat. Tune in to watch Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm only on Star Plus.

