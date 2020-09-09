Rashami Desai, Samir Soni & Other TV Actors React To Kangana Ranaut’s Office Demolition

Himanshi Khurana

"What's going on in Mumbai.. #BMC should wait atleast.... where's the democracy.. this is wrong... to demolish anyone's dream house/office #DeathOfDemocracy."

Rashami Desai

"From Power to politics to drugs. The fight for Justice surely has turned too ugly to witness. Well! This "drama" is next level, totally lacking discipline and rules. And there is more to come. #shame #DeathOfDemocracy."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

"Vinaash kaale Viparit Buddhi. #DeathOfDemocracy" and "बबूल का पेड़ लगाओगे तो उसमें आम थोड़े ही उगेगा! बोए पेड़ बबूल का तो आम कहां से पाए! #DeathOfDemocracy."

Samir Soni

Samir Soni shared a snapshot of demolition video and asked, "What?? The roeses are not red and violets are not blue today??" and captioned it as, "Maybe this is what they meant by "smashing #patriarchy" 🙈😂😂"

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta shared Samir's post and wrote, "Dear @samirsoni123 sir Thankyou for making me smile Smiling face with smiling eyes What to do Fake Feminism with their mood swings will have nothing to say to this. Let' there be another T-shirt picture of #RheaChakroborty come & coordinated attack will start #Warriors4SSR #SushantSinghRajput."

Mahika Sharma

Mahika was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kangana Ranaut is not alone. She has many girls like me standing by her in a fight for truth and dignity."