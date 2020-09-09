    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rashami Desai, Samir Soni & Other TV Actors React To Kangana Ranaut’s Office Demolition

      By
      |

      The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday (September 9) carried out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office in Bandra terming it as illegal alterations. Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai and several other television celebrities have come out in support of the Bollywood actress and called it #DeathOfDemocracy. Take a look at a few tweets!

      Himanshi Khurana

      Himanshi Khurana

      "What's going on in Mumbai.. #BMC should wait atleast.... where's the democracy.. this is wrong... to demolish anyone's dream house/office #DeathOfDemocracy."

      Rashami Desai

      Rashami Desai

      "From Power to politics to drugs. The fight for Justice surely has turned too ugly to witness. Well! This "drama" is next level, totally lacking discipline and rules. And there is more to come. #shame #DeathOfDemocracy."

      Devoleena Bhattacharjee

      Devoleena Bhattacharjee

      "Vinaash kaale Viparit Buddhi. #DeathOfDemocracy" and "बबूल का पेड़ लगाओगे तो उसमें आम थोड़े ही उगेगा! बोए पेड़ बबूल का तो आम कहां से पाए! #DeathOfDemocracy."

      Samir Soni

      Samir Soni

      Samir Soni shared a snapshot of demolition video and asked, "What?? The roeses are not red and violets are not blue today??" and captioned it as, "Maybe this is what they meant by "smashing #patriarchy" 🙈😂😂"

      Vikas Gupta

      Vikas Gupta

      Vikas Gupta shared Samir's post and wrote, "Dear @samirsoni123 sir Thankyou for making me smile Smiling face with smiling eyes What to do Fake Feminism with their mood swings will have nothing to say to this. Let' there be another T-shirt picture of #RheaChakroborty come & coordinated attack will start #Warriors4SSR #SushantSinghRajput."

      Mahika Sharma

      Mahika Sharma

      Mahika was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kangana Ranaut is not alone. She has many girls like me standing by her in a fight for truth and dignity."

      View this post on Instagram

      BRAVEHEART ❤️ Exorbitant love & More Power to you 💪🏻 @kanganaranaut

      A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Sep 9, 2020 at 4:49am PDT

      Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Office: Bombay High Court Stops Demolition; Asks BMC To Respond

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X