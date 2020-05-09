Shocking! Vikas Gupta Deletes All Posts On His Instagram Account Just A Day After His Birthday

The producer and Bigg Boss 11's mastermind, Vikas Gupta is quite active on social media. He has been sharing amazing pictures and videos on his Instagram account. The producer recently (May 7, 2020) celebrated his birthday and the next day he deleted all the post from his Instagram account which has not only surprised us! Vikas has 1.3M followers on Instagram and we are sure that his followers too are surprised with his act.

It has to be recalled that a few weeks ago, Vikas was on a break from social media. He had informed his fans through his Instagram story that he needs to finish writing something important and exciting, and hence, taking a break from Instagram for a few days. Well, that's fine! But, we wonder what went wrong now that he deleted all his posts without even informing his fans. We are sure that his followers too must be surprised with his act.

The producer is active on TikTok and has been sharing videos. His latest video was posted a few hours ago on 'Hate me' song by Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLDA. Also, a couple of days ago, he had thanked fans for wishing him on his special day through a video on TikTok. He captioned the video as, "Love of Fans ❤️❤️ Even before family or friends . Thankyou so Much ❤️🙏 #Lostsouls #Fans #Vikasgupta." (sic)

As we revealed that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant celebrated his birthday recently and his friends from the industry- Ekta Kapoor, Shefali Jariwala, Karishma Tanna, Madhurima Tuli and others took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Meanwhile, recently, yet another television celebrity, Chahatt Khanna, who became popular for her show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, surprised her fans by deleting her Instagram account after she lashed out at trolls who criticised her for being a single mother. She also hinted at being depressed.

