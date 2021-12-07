Arunita Kanjilal Replaced By South Actress Chitra Shukla In Pawandeep Rajan's New Song

Post Indian Idol 12, Raj Surani had signed up Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan for a 3-music video deal! However, after the first song Manzoor Dil's success, Arunita opted out of it, apparently due to parental pressure and interference. It was said that Arunita's family doesn't want her to act. As per latest report, Raj Surani has finally found a replacement to Arunita.

According to TOI report, Chitra Shukla, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films in the past, will be seen romancing Pawandeep in the new song! The new romantic track is helmed by Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep and the music is composed by Kashi Kashyap. The lyrics are penned by Arafat Mehmood and Mukesh Mishra.

The song is a heartfelt track and is based on a story of expressing and proving love through singing. It is all set to release in a few days.

Regarding his new song, Pawandeep was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is my second song with Raj Surani from the contract and I can't wait for it to release after receiving so much love for our first one. This is another romantic song that will touch the audience's hearts and make them mushy over it. I am looking forward to seeing the audience's love for our new pair with Chitra. It was amazing working with her and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video."

Raj Surani feels the new jodi is fresh and has different kind of magic and chemistry. He is waiting to watch the audiences' attention.

He added, "Pawandeep and Arunita's voice is undoubtedly unique and creates magic together, but in 'Fursat' the audience will get to witness a fresh pair and different kind of magic and chemistry with Chitra in the video. She seamlessly fits the bill and brings out the right emotions to the song. This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can't wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it."