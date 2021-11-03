BB 15: Simba Nagpal’s Friend Aarsh: Simba Was Never Raised In A Way That Would Discriminate Between Religions

Bigg Boss 15 is getting intense with each passing day. In the latest episode of the Salman Khan show, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal engaged in a physical fight. In the tussle, Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool. Hence, the Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor has become a hot topic of discussion on social media over his anger.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 15's eliminated contestant Vidhi Pandya had also revealed that Simba Nagpal once called Umar Riaz 'aatankwadi' (terrorist). And now, Simba Nagpal's best friend Aarsh Khan recently got in touch with ETimes TV and defended his friend. Aarsh, who has been knowing Simba for over eight years now, said, "Simba was never raised in a way that would discriminate between religions. He would never do or say anything that would hurt anyone's religious sentiments."

Aarsh Khan further revealed that Simba Nagpal and he celebrated Eid together several times, and even did namaz together. He requested people not to spread such negative content about the actor. While speaking about Simba's fight with Umar Riaz, Aarsh said that Simba reacted to Umar's statement, when he abused his mother.

Simba Nagpal's best friend said, "I have been his best friend for the last 8 years. I just want to say that whatever has happened between Umar Riaz and Simba, happened because the former abused his mother. Simba is very close to his mother and it would obviously be unbearable for him to hear anything against her. Simba's father is no more and he has been single-handedly raised by his mom. He doesn't have anyone else other than his mother. And nothing else matters to him more than his mother. I have been his best friend and I know how much he loves his mother. Whatever Umar said to Simba about his mother, the latter reacted to it."

Let us tell you, Simba Nagpal nominated Umar Riaz for the elimination this week. Now, after their ugly physical fight, it would be interesting to see how Salman Khan will react to the whole drama in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.