Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy’s Baby Boy’s Name Revealed? Thanks To Bharti Singh

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy on February 9, 2021. The couple had the sweetest way to announce the same on social media and were immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and their friends from the TV industry. Now, it seems that the couple has also given a beautiful name to their newborn son. Yes, you hear that right, the couple has named their son, Aaravv. However, this was not revealed by Anita and Rohit.

The name of Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's baby boy was not revealed by them but instead, by comedian Bharti Singh. Bharti went on to accidentally reveal the name of the couple's son to be Aaravv on her social media handle. The Kapil Sharma Show star shared a picture of a gift shared by Rohit and Anita on her social media. However, the gift also had the name of their son, Aaravv Reddy with the words, "Now accepting friend requests" written on it. Take a look at the post which was shared by the comedian on her social media account.

Talking about the new parents, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, they had also shared a glimpse of their baby boy recently but with an adorable twist. The picture which was shared by Anita Hassanandani had her and Rohit Reddy looking at their baby in an endearing manner as the tiny tot was cradled up in his mother's arms. However, the Naagin actor had covered the face of her baby boy with an emoji. She had captioned the same stating, "And just like that, we were three! Blessed with the best. Thank you for each one of you for your beautiful wishes." Take a look at the picture which was shared by Anita.

Apart from that Rohit Reddy had also announced the arrival of their newborn son in the most beautiful manner. He shared one of the pictures from Anita's maternity shoot and had captioned the same as "Oh Boy." The couple had won several hearts from the fans and the TV industry fraternity alike for engaging in some delightful photo shoots during their pregnancy.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Shares First Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy; But With An 'Emoji' Twist

Also Read: Rohit Reddy Shares Unseen Video With Anita Hassanandani From The Hospital As They Welcome Their Baby