Bigg Boss 15: Akanksha Puri Is In Love With Dr Umar Riaz; Says ‘I Don’t Mind Falling Sick Everyday’

Akanksha Puri’s Tweet For Umar Riaz

Akanksha Puri, who was an ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra tweeted, "Thanks @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV for getting in house Doctor @realumarriaz this season. Almost everyone is injured while playing the task. itni maara maari. btw where can I find doctors like him. I don't mind falling sick everyday #BiggBoss15 #bb15." Looks like, Akanksha has fallen in love with Umar.

Akanksha Takes A Dig At Afsana Khan

Akanksha Puri has also taken a dig at Afsana Khan after seeing her behaviour inside the house. She praised contestants for tolerating her. She tweeted, "I feel sorry to see people like #afsana on platform like #bigboss15. Have my sympathy with all the contestants for sharing the same house with someone like her !! Hats off guys."

Akanksha Puri Is Fond Of Good Looking Contestants Of Bigg Boss 15

Akanksha managed to take out some time to watch the missed-out episodes of Bigg Boss 15. She is also fond of good looking contestants of the show. The actress tweeted, "Yes I have finally managed to watch all the missed out episodes of #BigBoss15 and I am totally loving it , I must say ...this season definitely has the most good looking bunch of contestants #bb15 #colors." Let us tell you, Bigg Boss 15 has contestants like Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and others.