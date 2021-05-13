Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021 Exclusive! Actress Sana Sheikh On Celebrating Ramadan Eid In COVID-19 Times

Sana Sheikh On Celebrating Eid This Year Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

When asked about her celebration plans for Eid 2021, Sana Sheikh said, "Like everyone, I am at home and will be at home on Eid as well, following the protocols. I feel I am blessed that I stay with my family. Keeping them and myself safe, praying for our country and the whole world."

Actress On The Restrictions On Eid Celebration

During this COVID-19 time, relatives and friends can't meet each other on the occasion of Eid. Sana Sheikh said that these are testing times for all and added, "People can't meet each other even during festivals in the pandemic, we all are sailing in the same boat. We should be home and not meet anyone. These are testing times and hopefully, we will get through this. Looking at the brighter side, we are living in an era where there is internet and we can interact with our loved ones virtually."

Sana Sheikh’s Most Beautiful Eid Memory

In a candid conversation, Sana Sheikh also shared her most beautiful Eid memory. The Singham actress said, "Every Eid has been the same for me. 2020-2021 having no guests was different, but every year we have our friends at home and we do dinner together followed by Eid special sheer kurma. It's always been a feast and I love it. Childhood Eid was fun too. We as children used to look forward to eidies from elders."

Sana’s Message For Fans About Eid Celebrations Amid Pandemic

While concluding the conversation, Sana Sheikh shared an important message for fans about Eid celebrations amid the pandemic. She said, "Hope you guys have prayed really hard in the month of Ramzan and even otherwise and for better times, will keep praying. Celebrate Eid at home. Dress up, despite no guests coming in. Whether you bought a new dress or not, does not matter. Feel good and eat well. Help one another, do charity, amplify verified messages. Take Care of yourselves and your loved ones. Eid Mubarak. Love, Sana."