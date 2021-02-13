Exclusive! Ishqbaaz’s Kunal Jaisingh Wants To Surprise His Wife Every Hour On Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! The much-awaited Valentine's Day will be celebrated by couples on February 14. While many feel to express love V-Day is not required, some of them, feel that such days are required as we get busy in our routines and it sort of reminds us of our loved ones. Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh too feels the same. While talking to Filmibeat, Kunal revealed why Valentine's Day is special for him and his wife Bharati Kumar.

The actor also revealed that he wants to be with his wife on V-Day and said, "I will make sure that I keep surprising her every hour." How romantic, isn't it?

Kunal further added, "I feel everyday our love and concern for each other keeps developing. But as we are busy with our daily lives, such days are special. It reminds us the importance of love and partner in our life. We remember celebrating the day as boyfriend or girlfriend and now that we are man and wife, I can't express my happiness."

Kunal and Bharati first met on the sets of The Buddy Project. The couple were in a relationship for five years before tying the knot. The duo got engaged in a close-knit ceremony in a temple and later got married on December 20, 2018.

On their second wedding anniversary (December 20, 2018), Kunal had shared adorable pictures from their marriage and written, "Happy anniversary my love cant believe its already been two years seems just like yesterday that we were sitting in the mandap and were in the process of the wedding... i know i can be very difficult but thank you for always being there and putting up with me... here is to us 🥂and to many many anniversaries... ❤️❤️❤️."

