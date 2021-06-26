EXCLUSIVE! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Varun Sood Exempted From Institutional Quarantine - Here's Why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Like every year, this time as well, makers have roped in interesting line-up of celebrity contestants, who were in Cape Town to shoot for the show. It was just a few days ago that the celebrities were back to Mumbai.

We had revealed that host Rohit Shetty and other contestants are quarantined in some of the suburban hotels of Mumbai for one week, before they shift to home quarantine for a week. However, Filmibeat has got to know that Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood is exempted from Institutional quarantine.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Bhaiyasaheb Bhehre (MGMC) told a Filmibeat source, "Varun Sood is exempted from Institutional quarantine as he is vaccinated (as per information received from on duty airport team at that time)."

Filmibeat had also revealed that a few unit members of KKK 11 drove in their private cars to the hotels, including contestant Arjun Bijlani, host Rohit Shetty and many others, but actor Vishal Aditya Singh travelled to the hotel by a bus allotted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Contestants are being sent to hotels JW Marriott and Sun N Sand, both of which are five-star hotels located in Juhu, Mumbai.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood are participating in the stunt based reality show, that will go on-air on Colors in July.