Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir Not Happy With Ashish Kulkarni's Elimination; Says He Saw Him In The Top 3

Indian Idol 12 is one of the popular singing reality show. The competition among the contestants is getting tougher with each passing day as the show is inching towards the finale. Recently, Ashish Kulkarni, one of the talented singer, got eliminated from the show.

Fans were extremely upset, slammed the judges and makers, and called the decision of eliminating Ashish as unfair. Ashish, who is a pune resident and trained classical singer had recently reacted to the same and said that other contestants are talented as well. Now, Manoj Muntashir, who had judged a few episodes after Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar opted out, has reacted to the same.

Manoj told ETimes TV that every elimination disappointed him and Ashish was no exception. He said that Ashish was one of his top favourites and felt that he saw him one among top 3 contestants.

He quoted as saying, "I am sad about his elimination. He was one of my top favourites. I saw him as one of the Top 3."

With Ashish's exit, only six contestants are left and they are- Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. Apparently, the grand finale of the singing reality show will be held on August 15.

Who do you think will lift Indian Idol 12 trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views.