      Indian Idol 12: Shatrughan Sinha And Wife Poonam Sinha To Appear As Special Guests On The Show

      Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol Season 12 has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances. The show has become one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television and has been graced by many notable names from the music and film industry.

      In the upcoming weekend episode, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha along with his wife Poonam Sinha will make an appearance as special guests on the show. The contestants will be crooning to some of Sinha’s super hit songs. Reportedly, the veteran actor will surprise everyone by taking on the stage to sing a lovely song for his wife Poonam.

      Shatrughan will also be sharing some instances from his yesteryears with the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Furthermore, the contestants will also receive a lot of guidance and appreciation from the Bollywood star whilst they manage to impress him with their performances.

      Meanwhile, Sawai Bhatt became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Indian Idol 12 after receiving fewer votes last weekend. However, many viewers and fans took to social media to express their displeasure over his exit.

      However, there is good news for the singer’s fans as Idol judge Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch Sawai in his new album named 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'. The music composer recently took to his social media account to share the same and revealed that the song will be a romantic one. He also reassured the audiences that they will love the track and Sawai's voice in it.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 23:54 [IST]
