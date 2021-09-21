Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Oshin Patwa Couldn't Answer This Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

The September 21 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 commenced with roll-over contestant Oshin Patwa gracing the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Oshin, who is a social media influencer from Jabalpur and she revealed to him that her mother named her after the protagonist of a Japanese show.

The contestant revealed that with the money she wins on KBC 13, she would like to travel to Bali and Himachal Pradesh and buy video shooting and editing equipment for her work. She also shared that she would like to save some money for her parents and buy a designer lehenga by Anita Dongre. Oshin played a good game and won Rs 6.4 lakh. However, she decided to quit the game show as she was not sure about the answer for the next question.

The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped Oshin is as follows: Who among the following has not been a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, now renamed after Major Dhyan Chand? It came with the following options: A) Anju Bobby George, B) Pullela Gopichand, C) Geet Sethi and D) Baichung Bhutia. The correct answer is D) Baichung Bhutia.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Oshin said she likes Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra when Mr Bachchan asked her who is her favourite actor. Big B then pulled her leg for not taking his name. The contestant was also seen showing a few funny photos of Amitabh Bachchan and asked him questions about them.

Meanwhile, KBC 13 may soon get its second crorepati in an upcoming episode. A contestant named Pranshu Tripathi is seen attempting the Rs 1 crore question in the latest promo shared by the makers on social media. In the video, we also get to see Mr Bachchan seen having a fun banter with the contestant who is a Math teacher and is also preparing for competitive exams. Take a look!