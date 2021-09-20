KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Pankaj Kumar Singh On Amitabh Bachchan’s Show?

The September 20 episode of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed contestant Pankaj Kumar Singh grace the hot seat. The 30-year-old, who suffers from a rare spinal disease called Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis, commenced the special initiative called 'Asha Abhilasha’ on the show. The makers of KBC 13 will be seen fulfilling the wishes and dreams of the contestants and the live audience this week.

Pankaj is a student from Korea, Chhatisgarh and he was accompanied by his parents on the quiz show. The contestant played a good game and won Rs 12.5 lakh with no lifeline in hand. However, he wasn’t sure of the answer to the 13th question and decided to quit the game show.

The Rs 25 Lakh question that stumped Pankaj is as follows: In which present-day district did Shuja-ud-Daula build the Chhota Calcutta fort in the eighteenth century? It came with the following options: A) Amethi, B) Ayodhya, C) Murshidabad and D) Varanasi. The correct answer is B) Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Pankaj spoke to his crush on actress Genelia D'Souza. Host Amitabh Bachchan decided to surprise the contestant and connected him to his crush. Pankaj was elated to interact with the actress and the first question he asked her was why she got married so early. He said, “Since the day I have seen you, you have been my first crush, love and everything.” Genelia then replied by saying, “Pankaj, thank you so much for your love and I want to tell you I love you too.” The actor’s sweet message left her fan blushing.

On the other hand, the contestant also opened up about suffering from Juvenile Ankylosing Spondylitis and revealed that he has been facing his problem since he was in class 8 and the condition became severe when he was in class 12. Pankaj shared with Mr Bachchan that his main aim to come on KBC 13 was to earn respect and win an amount so that he doesn't have to financially depend on anyone in the future. He also revealed that he will have to live with his condition for the rest of his life and will have to consume medicines forever.