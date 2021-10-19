Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Mohit Kumar Joshi Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

The October 19 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed contestant Mohit Kumar Joshi grace the hot seat. The 40-year-old is a computer engineer from Ramgarh and works at Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, Uttarakhand. He told Amitabh Bachchan that his main aim to be on KBC is to spread awareness about ARIES and the Devasthal complex to the world.

Mohit played a good game and won and won Rs 3.2 lakh with the help of Ask The Expert. However, after winning a cash prize of Rs 6.4 lakh, the contestant decided to quit the show, as he wasn’t sure of the answer to the next question.

KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Bhagyashree Tayde On The Show?

The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped Mohit Kumar Joshi is as follows: Which aspect of outer space was discovered by Charles Fabry and Henri Buisson in 1913? It came with the following options: A) Black Hole, B) Milky Way, C) Ozone Layer and D) Polar Lights. The correct answer is C) Ozone Layer.

After Mohit’s exit, the next contestant to grace the hot seat was Insia Arora. Mr Bachchan asked the contestant to share the meaning of her name as he was intrigued by its uniqueness. Insia Arora will continue her game with Big B in tomorrow’s episode.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

Meanwhile, the makers have shared an exciting promo of an upcoming episode as the show will be getting its second crorepati after Himani Bundela. In the sneak peek, the contestant, whose name has not been revealed yet, is seen answering the Rs 1 crore question correctly.

Mr Bachchan then reminds him that the game isn’t over yet, and they move to the ultimate question of Rs 7 crore. The highly awaited episode is set to air on October 20-21. Check out the promo below: