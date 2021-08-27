Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Ashish Krishna?

Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) returned with its thirteenth season on Monday. The latest episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show saw Ashish Krishna Suvarna, a 26-year-old Charted accountant and analyst from Mumbai take to the hot seat.

The contestant played quite a commendable game until he decided to quit on a question worth Rs 12.5 Lakh. As a result, he took home a cash prize of Rs 6.5 Lakh as he wasn’t sure of the answer for the 12th question and had already used his lifelines.

The Rs 12.50 lakh question that stumped Ashish Krishna is as follows: Which duo made their debut as music composers with the Bhojpuri film 'Dangal’ that featured the popular song 'Kashi hile, Patna Hile’? It came with the following options: A) Nadeem-Shravan, B) Sajid-Wajid, C) Laxmikant-Pyarelal and D) Anand-Milind. The correct answer is A) Nadeem-Shravan.

Whilst speaking about his stint on the show, Ashish Suvarna shared his experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan, in an interview with india.com. The contestant confessed that he still cannot believe he just met the megastar.

Ashish said, “Watching Amitabh Bachchan in real life has always been a dream. 2020 mein bhi nahi socha tha kabhi Amitabh Bachchan se agle saal milunga (Never thought of meeting the legendary actor ever in my life, not even last year). Unke saamne beithna (sitting in front of him) is a really big achievement. Watching him opposite and playing the show is a different feeling. He is a great person and made me feel calm, comfortable.”

He went on to add, “Amitabh Bachchan is one such person who gets involved when our story is played on screen. He asked me for more details. He was really touched to know my story and that made my day. The entire KBC team was very good.”