Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Shaandar Shukrvaar: Deepika Padukone To Grace Amitabh Bachchan's Show!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 makers are keeping the audiences hooked to the show. They have been keeping the hype around the show by sharing interesting promos. Recently, they had shared a promo in which Himani Bundela, who is the first crorepati of this season, will be attempting for Rs 7 crore question.

Apart from the interesting contestants, the show will also witness celebrities gracing the show! As per Spotboye report, next Friday on the show, there will be a special episode namely 'Shaandar Shukrvaar', where celebrity guests will be gracing the hot seat and will be play for a cause. It is being said that Deepika Padukone will be gracing the special episode.

According to the report, currently, Deepika is shooting with Big B in Filmcity. Apparently, two legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag have already shot for the special Friday episodes, which will be aired on August 27.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Ashish Krishna Suvarna, who made it to the hot seat manages to earn Rs 10,000. Big B later proceeds towards Rs 20,000 question which was: By what common name is the disease mucormycosis known?

The correct answer for the same is Black Fungus, but Amitabh Bachchan struggled to pronounce the word 'mucormycosis'. He then goes on to say, "Isko toh bolte bolte he insaan bimaar hojaaye (You could fall ill trying to say this word)." Ashish gives the correct answer for the same and wins the amount.

Ashish got stuck with Rs 12,50,000 question and doesn't take a chance. He decided to quit the show and took home Rs 6,40,000.