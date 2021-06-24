Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Anushka Sen Worried As Her Father Is Stuck In Cape Town Due To COVID Situation!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants recently wrapped up shoot in Cape Town and returned to Mumbai. However, it is being said that Anushka Sen's father is still stuck in Cape Town due to the COVID situation. It has to be recalled that there were reports of Anushka testing positive for COVID-19. Eventually, the actress tested negative before flying back.

As per ETimes TV report, Anushka's father Anirban Sen, who had planned to return to Mumbai with her, has not come back with her as he tested positive in his mandatory test before departure.

As per the report, the actress' father has undergone another test a few hours ago to double-check as he has no symptoms and he has tested negative. This in turn, might have led him to undergo yet another test in a day or two to make sure that he is fit to travel back.

Apparently, Anushka's father was in Cape Town throughout the show as his daughter is just 18. However, he never came out from his room or mingled with other contestants in his room. It is also being said that he and Anushka were in separate rooms.

The report further revealed that Anirban is under strict quarantine and both actress and her mother are worried about him.

For the uninitiated, Anushka is the youngest contestant of KKK 11 and she revealed that she was most pampered. The actress had shared beautiful pictures from her KKK 11 trip and her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her perform daredevil stunts on screen.