Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants Pay Revealed! Rahul Vaidya Highest-Paid Followed By Divyanka Tripathi!
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit the screens in July. The contestants are currently shooting in Cape Town and have been sharing videos and pictures on their social media accounts, which indicates that they are having fun along with work. This time too, like every season, the makers have roped in some interesting line-up of celebrities as contestants, who are popular names in the entertainment industry. We had already revealed the list of contestants, but do you know how much they are being paid. As per Tellychakkar report, here's how much the celebrities are being paid for participating in the show. Take a look!
Mehekk Chahal & Aastha Gill
As per the report, Kawach actress Mehekk Chahal is apparently charging 1.5 lakhs per episode while the 'Buzz' singer Aastha Gill is getting Rs 1.85 lakhs per episode.
Sana Makbul & Anushka Sen
While Sana Makbul, who has done shows like Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, is getting paid Rs 2.45 lakhs per episode, the youngest contestant of the show Anushka Sen, who was seen in Jhansi Ki Rani, is taking home Rs 5 lakhs per episode.
Shweta Tiwari & Sourabh Raaj Jain
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the talented actresses in the telly industry, is charging a whopping Rs 4 lakhs per episode, Qubool Hai 2.0 actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is charging Rs 2 lakhs per episode.
Vishal Aditya Singh & Nikki Tamboli
Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli are reportedly being paid Rs 3.34 lakhs and Rs 4.43 lakhs per episode, respectively.
Divyanka Tripathi & Varun Sood
While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi is getting a huge amount of Rs 10 lakhs, Ace of Space's Varun Sood is taking home Rs 3.83 lakhs for an episode.
Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya & Arjun Bijlani
While Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are charging Rs 4.25 lakhs and Rs 15 lakhs, respectively, Naagin's Arjun Bijlani is getting Rs 7 lakhs per episode.
The Host- Rohit Shetty
The director-producer Rohit Shetty, the host of the stunt-based reality show is reportedly charging Rs 49 lakhs per episode.