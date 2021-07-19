Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Review: Netizens Praise Rohit Shetty & Divyanka Tripathi; Nikki Tamboli Disappoints

Fans Call Rohit Shetty The Best Host

Netizens were all praise for him and called him the best host. Take a look at what Netizens have to say about the first two episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

@iAnny07: There's a no doubt in it that rohit sir is best director and one of the finnest host of industry#RohitShetty.

@Tanu786_: Really impressed by the way he host the show Khatron ke Khiladi!! #RohitShetty.

@DharaGoel: Rohit anna the name & fame of action is here to make my day. Brilliant director .. Best host of KKK! #RohitShetty.

Netizens Praise Divyanka

Sirisha Reddy: Honestly I have never watched this show but have seen a clip today because of Divyanka, OMG @Divyanka_T you're unbelievable 😱 bravo lady 👏 more power to you💪hope you win 🏆#KhatronKeKhiladi11 🐊.

@mehrotra242013: #KhatronKeKhiladi11. @Divyanka_T Wow the way you picked the croc. As if you are doing it since ages. Girl power...Strongest girl #DivyankaTripathi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Premiere Highlights: The Rohit Shetty Show Is Back With A Bang!

Nikki Tamboli Disappoints Fans

@Queen J: What a disappointment #NikkiTamboli. #kkk11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11.

@DishaOfficialFC: Whatever Name Nikki earned in #BiggBoss14 she is gone lose it in #KKK11 #RahulinKKK11#rahulvaidya #KhatronKeKhiladi11.

Bayan: #NikkiTamboli a big disappointment! She shouldn't have signed this show at least this season ! #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11.

@Thecuteststar: Make up karke taiyar hone ka show nahi he @nikkitamboli ! It's very serious show that take out fear from you and make you daring person ! #NikkiTamboli. @ColorsTV #KhatronKeKhiladi11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 18 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

Netizens' Take On Other Contestants

Attention Seeker: As I've predicted before She wilm evict in first week or wahii hua !! But The Rkv overcome his fear of water is just Commendable. A sher always be A sher !! #RahulVaidya. And Arjun makes me laugh during whole show !! #ArjunBijlani #SRJinDarrVsDare #khatronkekhiladi11.

Devesh Kumar: Damn, Sana Makbul completed her stunt in just 36 secs and I was just amazed. Well done 👍🏻 #SanaMakbul #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11.

Kairaaa❤: Damn, Sana Makbul completed her stunt in just 36 secs and I was just amazed. Well done 👍🏻 #SanaMakbul #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11.