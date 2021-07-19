Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Review: Netizens Praise Rohit Shetty & Divyanka Tripathi; Nikki Tamboli Disappoints
Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a bang with 11th season. Like every year, this season too, makers have lined up popular celebrities from the entertainment industry, and we got to watch some celebs like Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi, who play bahu on-screen, but surprisingly performed daredevil stunts in the very first episode itself. The youngest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Anushka too surprised fans by successfully performing dangerous stunts. However, Nikki Tamboli disappointed fans as she aborted the stunts. She was also eliminated as she failed to perform the elimination stunt.
Apart from the adventurous part, the show also has an entertainment factor as our celebs and host Rohit Shetty made us all laugh with their humour and jokes. Also, the filmmaker Rohit Shetty aced hosting like always!
Fans Call Rohit Shetty The Best Host
Netizens were all praise for him and called him the best host. Take a look at what Netizens have to say about the first two episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
@iAnny07: There's a no doubt in it that rohit sir is best director and one of the finnest host of industry#RohitShetty.
@Tanu786_: Really impressed by the way he host the show Khatron ke Khiladi!! #RohitShetty.
@DharaGoel: Rohit anna the name & fame of action is here to make my day. Brilliant director .. Best host of KKK! #RohitShetty.
Netizens Praise Divyanka
Sirisha Reddy: Honestly I have never watched this show but have seen a clip today because of Divyanka, OMG @Divyanka_T you're unbelievable 😱 bravo lady 👏 more power to you💪hope you win 🏆#KhatronKeKhiladi11 🐊.
@mehrotra242013: #KhatronKeKhiladi11. @Divyanka_T Wow the way you picked the croc. As if you are doing it since ages. Girl power...Strongest girl #DivyankaTripathi.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Grand Premiere Highlights: The Rohit Shetty Show Is Back With A Bang!
Nikki Tamboli Disappoints Fans
@Queen J: What a disappointment #NikkiTamboli. #kkk11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11.
@DishaOfficialFC: Whatever Name Nikki earned in #BiggBoss14 she is gone lose it in #KKK11 #RahulinKKK11#rahulvaidya #KhatronKeKhiladi11.
Bayan: #NikkiTamboli a big disappointment! She shouldn't have signed this show at least this season ! #KKK11 #KhatronKeKhiladi11.
@Thecuteststar: Make up karke taiyar hone ka show nahi he @nikkitamboli ! It's very serious show that take out fear from you and make you daring person ! #NikkiTamboli. @ColorsTV #KhatronKeKhiladi11.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 July 18 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
Netizens' Take On Other Contestants
Attention Seeker: As I've predicted before She wilm evict in first week or wahii hua !! But The Rkv overcome his fear of water is just Commendable. A sher always be A sher !! #RahulVaidya. And Arjun makes me laugh during whole show !! #ArjunBijlani #SRJinDarrVsDare #khatronkekhiladi11.
Devesh Kumar: Damn, Sana Makbul completed her stunt in just 36 secs and I was just amazed. Well done 👍🏻 #SanaMakbul #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11.
Kairaaa❤: Damn, Sana Makbul completed her stunt in just 36 secs and I was just amazed. Well done 👍🏻 #SanaMakbul #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #KKK11.
(Images Source: Twitter)