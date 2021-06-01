Mallika Dua Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Shares Family's Health Update

Popular comedian and activist Mallika Dua, who was recently seen in LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who has been admitted to the hospital, shared her health update on her Instagram story. She also shared her parent's updates as they too are admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Mallika wrote, "I've been away from here past few days as things got too dark to take. Few Updates: I was diagnosed COVID positive a few days ago and got admitted to the hospital once fever started rising. A good decision as I'm being looked after well and am much better. Except for slight cough I'm fine."

It has to be recalled last month, she had revealed that her father has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested everyone to keep him in their prayers. She has now share her father's health update in the same note.

Mallika wrote, "I'm on the same floor as papaji, who is very weak and has a really bad cough but is eating better and in better spirits since he has some company in me. His recovery is on and will take some time. Send him love, prayers, physical strength and good mojo please."

Her mother, who had also tested positive, seems to be in critical condition. About her mother's health, Mallika wrote, "Mama has been put on the ecmo plus ventilator. She is partially sedated and every evening we sing to her via the phone and she responds in blinks. Her lungs need complete rest. She needs your collective prayers and goodwill. Please pray her lungs heal. It's a slow process but it does have a success rate. We must pray with unshakeable faith and love. I am constantly. Please keep praying. Please keep chanting."