Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli Says She Won’t Be Celebrating Her Birthday This Year Onwards; Here’s Why

Nikki Tamboli, who first became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 14, will soon be turning a year older. The actress will be celebrating her 25th birthday later this month. However, Nikki has now requested her fans to not send her any cakes. The actress has come to this decision keeping in view her brother’s demise. Nikki’s lost her brother Jatin earlier this year in May due to COVID-19 complications.

Nikki took to her Instagram stories to share her decision with her fans and followers. She wrote a note mentioning her reason to not cut cakes on her birthday starting this year.

Her note read, “I really would like to request all my Nikkians, my fans and friends to not send me any cakes or pastries on my birthday or before my birthday as I have decided to not cut cakes on my birthday from now on till years to come. I recently lost my brother and the next day is Rahki, so I really hope you'll respect my decision and rather pray for my brother's soul, help the people in need and feed those who actually needs it. Thank you!”

On the professional front, Nikki is currently seen in Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, she got eliminated in the first week, much to the disappointment of her fans. But the actress got another opportunity to appear on the stunt-based reality show. She had returned in the recently aired episodes and was seen performing as well.