Rahul Mahajan To Re-Enter Bigg Boss 14 House To Support Abhinav Shukla

Yesterday, we had reported that Jasmin Bhasin will be re-entering the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her actor-boyfriend Aly Goni. And now, a latest report published in Spotboye suggests that evicted challenger Rahul Mahajan too will re-enter the house.

A source close to the development informed the entertainment portal, "Rahul Mahajan will go under quarantine next week and then enter the house following week along with other supporters." When Rahul Mahajan was inside the house, he shared a great rapport with Abhinav Shukla. However, a few weeks ago, the entertainer was eliminated from the show due to less number of votes.

Talking about the special family week, the supporters of each contestant will reportedly be staying in the house for a week. If reports are to be believed, the makers have already quarantined the supporters. Apart from Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Mahajan, information about other supporters is yet to be revealed.

For the unversed, Rahul Mahajan was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 2 hosted by Shilpa Shetty. After staying 93 days in the house, he walked out of the show for breaking key rules of the game. In Bigg Boss 14, apart from Abhinav, he bonded well with Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli and Kashmera Shah.

When Rakhi Sawant claimed that she and Rahul are friends from 12 years, he refused her claims. After the eviction, Rahul Mahajan told Times of India, "I wasn't her friend. I only met her once on Comedy Circus - it was some 10 days shoot. I never met her privately. I did have her number and we must have exchanged greetings a few times. I don't know her beyond that. Her style of dealing with things is different than mine. I don't support that way of life, and talking and conducting oneself in that way. I am not judging her here, but that's not my style. I won't be supporting her outside the show."

Now, after this news, let's wait for supporters' entry in Bigg Boss 14 house.

