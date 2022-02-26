Rahul Mahajan’s Wife Natalya Ilina On Russia-Ukraine Crisis: My Heart Breaks Into Pieces

Russia's military operation against Ukraine left the entire world in shock, as many predict that it could be the beginning of World War III. Ever since Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, many television and Bollywood celebs have been expressing their concern and sharing their views on the ongoing war.

Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina, who has friends like family in Ukraine, recently expressed concern about them on social media. She has constantly been checking on them for their well-being. In her Instagram post, the model got emotional and said that it is like a family pushed to fight against their own family.

Natalya Ilina informed everyone that her maternal grandfather was Russian, while her maternal grandmother was Ukrainian. Her family was formed as a child of World War II. She captioned the post, "My dadi was Russian and my dada was German. My nana was Russian and my nani was Ukrainian...My family was basically formed as a child of WW2... where Russians were against Germans... Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like family pushed to fight against their own family. My heart breaks into pieces. It's hard to keep quiet and it's hard to comment. I have overwhelming feelings about the situation and I keep checking the news and checking on my friends like family who are currently in Ukraine." (sic)

She further stated that she is on the side of humanity, and can't take sides of any country. Natalya concluded her note by stating, "I cannot take sides. I'm on the side of humanity. I'm Russian and I'm Ukrainian as much as I am German. My heart is with both. And all I wish and pray for is #peace and #nowar." (sic)

Not only Natalya Ilina but actors like Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta and others have also expressed their concern and shared their views on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The entire world is praying and the world leaders are trying very hard to avoid World War III.