Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani's Karanvir Sharma Reveals He Was Replaced In A Film At The Last Minute

Karanvir Sharma, who started his acting career with films has done work in TV and OTT. The actor became a household name with his role Shaurya in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. However, owing to low TRPs, the show is going off-air. Recently, while talking to TOI, the actor spoke about his transition from films to TV and OTT, SAAKK going off air and also spoke about his struggle while doing films. He revealed that he was replaced in a film at the last minute as they wanted to cast a star son.

Talking about the transition, the actor said that he said that although he worked in TV shows before, he realised that the medium is more female-oriented and often male actors don't get layered and complex roles, so it gets mundane after a while. He added that after last year's lockdown, a few of his projects either got shelved or are not taking off, so when he got SAAKK offer, he grabbed it.



Regarding the show going off-air, he said, "Right now, with my show going off air, I'm taking time to soak it all up. It's difficult for any actor to bid adieu to a project. I will always feel the void left behind by my wonderful team, including the cast and crew, as they helped me to become a better individual and actor. I will cherish all the beautiful memories."

About his upcoming projects, the actor said that currently he is working in a film starring Yami Gautam and is looking forward to being a part of some meaty projects.

Regarding his struggle, he said, "I have faced rejections and failures many times. I feel aspiring actors must prepare themselves to go through the struggles, rejection and failure as it is a part of the process. I was once selected for a film and at the last minute, I was replaced as they wanted to cast a star son. But every time it happened, I worked hard on my craft and became a more saleable actor. Nothing is fair anywhere and you have to fight hard to get what you want."