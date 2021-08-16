Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Kevin Almasifar Thrown Out Of The Show For Physically Attacking Shivam Sharma?

The upcoming episode of Splitsvilla 13 aka Splitsvilla X3 is going to be the intense one for viewers. In the previous episode, Nikhil Malik and Pallak Yadav won the golden opportunity task, while Shivam Sharma and Bhoomika Vasishth came in the second position. Notably, the 'Let's Do It' gang's Nikita Bhamidipati and Trevon Dias lost the task miserably.

After the task, Nikhil-Pallak and Shivam-Bhoomika get special powers and a chance to go in front of the oracle. According to the promo of an upcoming episode, Kevin Almasifar and Shivam Sharma will get into an ugly fight in the dome session. The duo will be seen abusing each other and lash out at each other in a dirty way.

Kevin Almasifar will be taking a dig at Shivam Sharma by stating that their team 'Boom Baam' survives because the girls in their group perform well in the task. Apart from that, Kevin will also engage in a war of words with Nikhil Malik in the dome session. A report published in TellyChakkar states that Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will announce that whoever comes in front of the oracle, they will be playing for the golden villa, and the silver villa will be removed from the game.

Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER: Nikhil-Pallak, Shivam-Bhoomika Win Heartbeat Challenge; Nikita And Trevon Cheat

A report also states that Aarushi Chib will be eliminated from the show. Let us tell you, some media reports also state that Kevin Almasifar will be thrown out of Splitsvilla 13 for physically attacking Shivam Sharma post-dome session. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. If it turns true, Kat Kristian could face difficulties in the game as he is her ideal match in the game.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Splitsvilla 13's Evicted Contestant Samarthya Gupta: Nikita, Don't Talk Too Much!

Looks like the show will be having a big twist in the upcoming episode. Let's see what happens next. Stay tuned for more updates!