Splitsvilla 13’s Kat Kristian And Kevin Almasifar Engage In A War Of Words On Social Media

As we all know, Splitsvilla 13's ideal match Kat Kristian and Kevin Almasifar have parted ways in real life. Ever since the couple broke up with each other, there have been many ugly stories doing the rounds on the internet. If reports are to be believed, Kevin allegedly cheated on Kat. Amidst all, the duo recently engaged in a social media war and pointed fingers at each other.

For the unversed, Kat Kristian received many messages from people as they accused her of cheating Kevin. After such messages, the model decided to speak up and revealed the real reason behind her breakup with Kevin in the statement shared on her Instagram stories.

Kat Kristian's statement reads, "I just want to notify a couple of things: 1) I am not trying to play any games here, I am not wishing to continue this anymore as it's a waste of my time. 2) I know Jigar for many years as we had been introduced long back during a shoot in the time when we used to model. The pictures that have been shared are during shoots. And he's one of my closest friends. 3) As for the stay in Goa, I was taking someone's help cuz I was travelling with family and during the lockdown... collaborations were not that available. Adding to this, we were not staying for day or two but for a month. 4) I also want to state that the reason for our breakup was due to the fact that Kevin had not gotten over his ex and was at many occasions, trying to get back together. As you all can see, they are back together, and I am having to bear the brunt of allegations. 5) I also wish to keep myself out of this and focus on my work and so please refrain from any defamation and allegations, as that from a legal point of view, does not sit well with me. 6) Beyond this, if anyone wants to talk of this and gain publicity, they are welcome. But this is the last anyone will hear from me about this." (sic)

For the unversed, Kevin Almasifar was earlier in a relationship with Splitsvilla 11 fame Anushka Mitra. Kat Kristian also shared screenshots of Anushka's WhatsApp messages on her Instagram stories.

However, on the other hand, Kevin Almasifar shared an old picture with Anushka Mitra and stated that Kat Kristian is lying and doesn't know anything about his equation with his ex-girlfriend. He penned a long note on Instagram, which states, "Anushka and I go WAAAAY BACK. Kat said a lot of shit about her that's not true. She was never a bad company for me. We were just BAD together. I made mistakes and she made mistakes too. But she always pushed me to do better, she never pulled me down or forced me to do stuff I don't wanna do. Whatever personal problems we had wasn't for the WORLD to see. However, the entire city knew about us ever since we were kids even before we were famous. But only a few people know what our life was like. How it changed.. I've called our relationship toxic cause it was but she was NEVER bad for me. I'll always be grateful for this girl, if it wasn't for her, I wouldn't be who I am today. Our relationship was toxic but she was never the toxic one. If it wasn't for Anushka I wouldn't even be an MMA fighter, she was the one that supported me throughout. If you didn't know, now you know. I spoke shit about her before, yes. Cause I react that way when I get emotional. Even in the live today, I unintentionally said things about Kat that I shouldn't have. But then that's who I am. I'm sorry not to Kat but to Anushka for being involved in this shit because of me." (sic)

Well, netizens are now eager to know who is right and who is wrong, as both of them have their own side of the story. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section below.