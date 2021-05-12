Splitsvilla 13 Spoiler: Rannvijay Announces Dome Session; Here's Who Might Get Eliminated!

Splitsvilla 13 is keeping the viewers glued to the television. The dating reality show is synonymous to surprises, and this week's episode will also give a sneak-peek of that to the viewers.

In the recent promo, Rannvijay Singha announced 'Dome Session', wherein one girl and a boy will be dumped and sent home! The dome session will start on an amusing note where both the teams will be seen arguing with each other, especially Shivam, Kevin and Kat, which will blow out of proportion, involving everyone present. Vyomesh-Arushi lost the task and will have to consequently move to the Silver Villa. Apparently, by winning the task, Jay and Aditi get an advantage of dumping one of the contestants.

According to social media buzz and Tellychakkar report, Janvi Sikaria and Devashish Chandiramani might get eliminated from the show.

Also, because Janvi had a major fallout with Jay and disappointed him as she choose to help Vyomesh in the task against him. Hence, there is a possibility of Jay and Aditi might take revenge on Janvi by dumping her. Devashish might also get eliminated as he didn't get a chance to perform in the show.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Palak Yadav, Azma Fallah and Riya Kishanchandani gave golden arrows to Nikhil. But Nikita stated that Nikhil Malik did not deserve to be in the Golden Villa. Azma opened up about the incident and revealed why she gave golden arrow to Nikhil.

Azma Fallah shared a couple of Instagram stories in which she stated that after having a close look at Nikhil, she was sure that he isn't Salman Zaidi, but still gave golden arrow to him as she liked his outfit. She also mentioned in her post that how much ever arrows Nikhil has got, it is because of his bio and outfit.

She wrote, "Yeh jo fan pages muhje tag kar ke bol rhe hai unko yeh pata hona chaiye ki salman and nikhil mein zameen asmaan ka faraq hai. Face covered tha, lekin body visible thi aur height bhi."

She further wrote, "Aur Nikita har bardash nahi kar payi isliye usne yeh story uthai... jis din golden villa me gaya nikhil us din kyun nai boli."