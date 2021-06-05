Super Dancer 4: Get Ready For Govinda-Neelam Special Episode This Weekend

Mind-Blowing Performances

Super Dancer stage became a melting pot of different dance forms in this episode from Kalbeliya to Giddha and Yakshagna dance amongst many others. The contestants and choreographers picked the chartbusters from Govinda and Neelam's careers and set the mood for the weekend. Get ready to revel in the nostalgia and dance to the tunes of ‘Aap ke aa jaane se', ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya', ‘I am a street Dancer', ‘Husn Hai Suhaana', ‘Prem jaan main phas gayi', ‘Soni Ke Nakhre' and many more!

Anecdotes From Neelam And Govinda

When Neelam and Govinda reunite, how can you not expect them to recollect fond memories of acting and dancing together in several films? From sharing how they got along famously only to realize that Neelam wasn't too adept in Hindi and Govinda's English limited him to agree with whatever Neelam said; to Neelam talking about how she landed her first film in Bollywood and Govinda proclaiming he will always be a ‘mumma's' boy, this weekend will bring forth a whole lot of memories from the acclaimed actors.

Tribute To Neelam And Govinda

The contestants and choreographers paid befitting tribute to the duo by grooving to some of their most popular hits. The guests were surprised to see how beautifully and effortlessly the kids were able to pull off complex steps and expressions. This tribute certainly touched their hearts.

Furthermore, Samir Soni and Ahaana had a special recorded message for Neelam that made her emotional and happy all at once.

Govinda Dances With Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Geeta Kapur

Govinda's popularity is unmatched when it comes to dancing and this weekend you will see the actor take to the stage one too many times. Wait for his outstanding performance as he joins Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Geeta Kapur to shake a leg on 'Husn Hai Suhana'!

Surprises Galore

The contestants had a fun time with Govinda and Neelam. While Govinda gave contestant Sanchit Chanana his own personal golden jacket for his performance, Neelam brought a little surprise- a handmade card from her daughter for contestant Anshika Raj.