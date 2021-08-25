Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak's New Pics Amid Cancer Treatment Go Viral; Fans Worried!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason. Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of TMKOC, who was hospitalised for a major surgery after a lump was detected in his neck last year, is undergoing chemotherapy after he got diagnosed with cancer. The actor had also clarified that his health is absolutely fine and there is no big issue. He had also revealed that he had to go through chemotherapy every month. Now, new pictures of the actor are doing the rounds on social media, which has worried his fans.

In the picture, the actor looked weak and one side of his face seemed to be swollen. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Ghanshyam posed cordially with his fans. His fan clubs shared pictures on Instagram. Worried fans took to comment box to wish him a speedy recovery.

One of the fan wrote, "Get well soon sir😢😢," another user commented, "Get Well Soon Nattu Kaka u r the best Actor in the World 🙏👌."

Some of them commented, "Nattu kaka ap ka jaldi se swst ho jaye ye meri subha kamna hain," "May he recover super soon ❤️🙏🏻," "Waiting for him....wish for speedy recovery🙌,""Get well soon! Nattu Kaka ❤️ and sher ki tarah wapas aao! ❤️🔥" and "🔥🔥🔥🔥 Fighter.. inspirational kaka.. We want to see you on TMKOC set."

Meanwhile, in June, Ghanshyam's son Vikas Nayak had confirmed the report of him being diagnosed with cancer during an interaction with a media portal.

His son was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar as saying, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which again some spots were found. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way. But we did not want to take any risk, because of that we have started his chemotherapy sessions again. This treatment is being done from the same hospital and doctor from whom he was earlier. Papa is completely fine, just once a month we take him to the hospital for the session Will get a PET scan done again next month. I hope those spots are gone."

We hope the actor recovers soon and returns to the show as his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on-screen.