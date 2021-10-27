Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Shireen Mirza-Hasan’s Reception Was Royal Affair; Krishna, Sweety & Others Have A Blast

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza, who tied the knot with Hasan Sartaj in Jaipur on October 23, had a grand reception on Monday (October 25) in Delhi. Their wedding reception was graced by her bestie Krishna Mukherjee, Sweety Walia, Ruchita Sharma and others.

At the reception, Shireen looked radiant in a gold embroidered outfit while Hasan looked dapper in a white shirt-jacket and black pant. The reception was hosted by their families at Hasan's hometown in NCR.

Shireen and Hasan danced their heart out to the song like 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' and others at their reception. Shireen's friends too had fun time at the reception.

While Ruchika was the anchor for the evening, her bestie Krishna didn't leave Shireen's side throughout the wedding.

About the wedding and reception, Shireen was quoted by TOI as saying, "It has been a week-long celebration for us. I think I will be bored once all of this is over. We have been waiting for this for a long time now. During the pandemic, we didn't get many chances to meet each other, and it was really tough, but now we are together forever." Hasan said that he can't describe the emotions.

Krishna said, "Shireen and I used to talk about our weddings. We had even decided what jewellery we would wear. And this was exactly how we imagined and wanted Shireen's wedding to be. It was a dream come true, and now I am waiting for my wedding."

There were special dance performances by the couple and their families, which were the highlight of the reception. Ruchika revealed that she first met Shireen during a beauty pageant in 2008. Later, they met again in Mumbai, where they have been working and have been very good friends. She called it a #Haseen wedding and added that to anchor her sangeet and reception was emotional for her.