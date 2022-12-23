Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Reveals His Top 3 Contestants; Names Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer and….

Remember when Fahmaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 16 to promote his show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patni? His entry into the BB house won millions of hearts and the audience was in awe of his chemistry with his BFF Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Fahmaan turned out to be one of the biggest cheerleaders of the Imlie actress. In fact, he was also seen giving an unbiased opinion about all the contestants in the house. And now, the handsome hunk is once again making the headlines as he has revealed the three contestants he thinks will emerge as the top 3 contestants of the season.

While interacting with the media, when Fahmaan was quizzed about who are the top 3 contestants of the show, he named Shiv Thakare stating he has the most chances to be in top 3. He then named Sumbul and said, "I believe she will reach the finale". Fahmaan further called Priyanka Choudhary a good contender. Interestingly, Fahmaan was also quizzed about Sumbul's stint on the show and he once again cheered for her saying, "Aag laga rahi hai aag".

Take a look at Fahmaan Khan's video talking about his top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 16:

FK: Sumbul will be top 3 finalist in BB🔥#SumbulTouqeerKhan

is No 1

De taali🙌🏻

Fahmaan was blushing🧿❤️

Once Panditji said: Yehi pyar hai🧿❤️

PS: FK support is constant for Sumbul and will be forever ♾️ 🧿#SuMaan #FahmaanKhan #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/TKMjVCTOdX — ARUMITA DASGUPTA (fan acc) (@Arumita_DG) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Sumbul recently made the headlines after she got into an argument with Sajid Khan after the latter blamed her for reacting during the ration task wherein her father's letter was being read in front of her. Though the Imlie actress was adamant she didn't react, Sajid was seen giving a guilt trip. This didn't go down well with the fans who even slammed the filmmaker. A Twitter user wrote, "Sajid khan is a heartless, emotionless & frustrated man. He just wanted to win every damn agreement. He is the biggest manipulator & liar out there - SHAME #SajidKhan. The kind of word he used for sum & uncle is intolerable". Even Kamya Punjabi defended Sumbul and tweeted, "Well I don't think #Sumbul ne react kiya, and now Sajid is doing the same thing he did with #Abdu n #Nimrit".