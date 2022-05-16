Krushna Abhishek Reveals He Messaged Salman Khan First When His Twins Were Born

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek recently shared a memorable incident from the past. He revealed that he had messaged Salman Khan first when his twin sons were born. He revealed that Salman Khan had told Kashmera Shah and him to have babies soon.

In conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast show, The Kapil Sharma Show fame said, "I love Salman Khan. I love his heart. He wanted me to have kids. He would tell me, 'Kash, Krushna you should have babies now.' When I had babies, he was the first one to know."

Moreover, Krushna Abhishek revealed that his late father was a devotee of Lord Krishna. He stated that his father was born on Janmashtami and 75 years later passed away on the same occasion. He was suffering from cancer. Krushna revealed that his father had told him that he would be reincarnated as his son.

Krushna said, "Amazingly, our sons were conceived on his tehrvi. And one of my sons actually has his standing stance. Some people say it is a myth. That you see your dad in your child, you see your parents in your pets. It is reality, not a myth. One of my sons stands like him and even looks at me like him."

Talking about Krushna Abhishek, the actor got married to Kashmera Shah in 2012 after dating for many years. The duo gives major couple goals to their fans.