Smart Jodi: Salman Khan To Appear On The Show For Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani?

Star Plus show Smart Jodi kickstarted last week with a grand premiere episode. All the celebrity couples and their lovely chemistry is being loved by viewers. Especially, veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dassani's marital life has indeed been an inspiration for many. In the upcoming episode, Bhagyashree will be seen getting emotional while talking about her marriage, as she tied the knot with Himalaya in 1990 against her parents' wish.

Their story left everyone teary-eyed. Amidst all, Star Plus is now planning something special for Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani. Let us tell you, a source close to the development informed Bollywood Life that the makers are planning to get Salman Khan to support Bhagyashree on the show. For the unversed, Salman and Bhagyashree made their Bollywood debut with the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

After the film, Bhagyashree had become a national crush, however, she broke many people's hearts by getting married to Himalaya in 1990. If reports are to be believed, some of her friends were present at her wedding and Salman Khan was one of them. Hence, they are now planning to bring the superstar to support his first co-star.

The source said, "It would be great if he comes in person, or else the makers are looking at an audio-visual message." It has to be noted that Salman Khan and Bhagyashree were last seen together on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, when the actress had appeared on the show with her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his co-star Sanya Malhotra to promote their film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The Maine Pyar Kiya duo recalled many beautiful memories from the film.

Hence, it would be a delight to see Salman Khan and Bhagyashree together in Smart Jodi. Stay tuned for more updates!