Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Says She Was NOT Arrested; Adds She Went For Interrogation

Recently, there were reports that Munmun Dutta, who is seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was arrested for using a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos last year. It was said that she was interrogated for four hours and was released on bail. Dainik Bhaskar's report revealed that the actress had to appear before the investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar as per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Apparently, on January 28, Munmun Dutta's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hisar. However, the actress now broke her silence over the same and clarified that she was not arrested and went for station for regular interrogation.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Munmun Dutta said, "Contrary to rumours claiming that I was "arrested", I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was NOT ARRESTED. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the Court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation."

Also, her spoke person clarified to India-Forum and said, "Different media portals are trying to spread fake news by adding click bait thumbnails that Munmun is arrested, to grab the attention of the people. It is all wrong. She was just a part of a investigation for which she has been cooperating with the officials. Munmun is NOT Arrested. She is very much safe & busy shooting for her show."