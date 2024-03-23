Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Gets Bail From Gurugram Court; To Celebrate Holi With Family

Elvish
Yadav
Out
Of
Jail:
A
new
update
has
come
out
regarding
famous
YouTuber
and
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
Elvish
Yadav.
Elvish,
who
was
involved
in
the
case
of
buying
and
selling
of
snakes
and
snake
venom,
got
bail
on
the
evening
of
Friday,
March
22.
The
YouTuber's
bail
hearing
was
held
in
the
lower
court
of
NDPS.
Elvish
Yadav
got
bail
from
the
court
on
a
bail
bond
of
Rs
50-50
thousand.
GURUGRAM
COURT
GRANTS
BAIL
TO
ELVISH
YADAV
Having
spent
the
last
5
days
behind
bars,
Elvish's
release
sparked
celebrations
among
his
fans
and
family
upon
the
granting
of
bail.
However,
despite
the
court's
decision,
he
couldn't
immediately
return
home
as
he
was
required
to
stay
in
jail
for
one
more
night.
The
Noida
jail
administration
informed
that
Elvish
would
be
presented
before
the
Gurugram
court
on
Saturday.
On
Saturday
morning,
the
Noida
Police
transferred
Elvish
Yadav
to
Gurugram,
where
he
was
brought
before
the
duty
magistrate.
Appearing
before
Justice
Akshay
Kumar
in
the
Gurugram
court,
Elvish
Yadav
was
accompanied
by
the
Gurugram
Police.
The
Uttar
Pradesh
Police
handed
over
Elvish
to
the
Gurugram
Police
for
further
proceedings.
WHAT
HAPPENED
IN
GURUGRAM
COURT?
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
In
Gurugram,
Elvish
Yadav
recorded
his
statement
regarding
an
alleged
assault
on
YouTuber
Sagar
Thakur.
Following
Thakur's
complaint,
a
case
was
earlier
registered
against
Elvish
Yadav
in
Gurugram.
Subsequently,
after
recording
his
statement
in
the
assault
case,
the
Gurugram
Police
presented
Elvish
once
again
before
the
Gurugram
Duty
Magistrate
Akshay
Kumar.
Following
his
court
appearance
and
statement
recording,
Elvish
Yadav
was
finally
allowed
to
return
home
in
the
company
of
his
family.
Earlier
in
March,
Elvish
Yadav
was
spotted
participating
in
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League,
where
fellow
participant
Munawar
Farooqui
was
also
present.
Despite
a
longstanding
feud
between
the
two,
they
were
seen
posing
together
and
embracing
after
the
match.
This
viral
photo
on
social
media
brought
Elvish
under
the
scrutiny
of
trolls.
As
Sagar
Thakur
said
many
nasty
things
about
Elvish
and
his
parents,
the
duo
indulged
in
a
physcial
fight
during
their
meeting
in
the
matter.
Soon
after,
the
complaint
was
filed
against
Elvish.
However,
Sagar's
family
intervened
and
the
duo
eventually
patched
up.