Elvish Yadav Controversy: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Gets Bail From Gurugram Court; To Celebrate Holi With Family

Elvish Yadav Out Of Jail: A new update has come out regarding famous YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Elvish, who was involved in the case of buying and selling of snakes and snake venom, got bail on the evening of Friday, March 22. The YouTuber's bail hearing was held in the lower court of NDPS. Elvish Yadav got bail from the court on a bail bond of Rs 50-50 thousand.

GURUGRAM COURT GRANTS BAIL TO ELVISH YADAV

Having spent the last 5 days behind bars, Elvish's release sparked celebrations among his fans and family upon the granting of bail. However, despite the court's decision, he couldn't immediately return home as he was required to stay in jail for one more night. The Noida jail administration informed that Elvish would be presented before the Gurugram court on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Noida Police transferred Elvish Yadav to Gurugram, where he was brought before the duty magistrate. Appearing before Justice Akshay Kumar in the Gurugram court, Elvish Yadav was accompanied by the Gurugram Police. The Uttar Pradesh Police handed over Elvish to the Gurugram Police for further proceedings.

WHAT HAPPENED IN GURUGRAM COURT? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

In Gurugram, Elvish Yadav recorded his statement regarding an alleged assault on YouTuber Sagar Thakur. Following Thakur's complaint, a case was earlier registered against Elvish Yadav in Gurugram. Subsequently, after recording his statement in the assault case, the Gurugram Police presented Elvish once again before the Gurugram Duty Magistrate Akshay Kumar. Following his court appearance and statement recording, Elvish Yadav was finally allowed to return home in the company of his family.

Earlier in March, Elvish Yadav was spotted participating in the Celebrity Cricket League, where fellow participant Munawar Farooqui was also present. Despite a longstanding feud between the two, they were seen posing together and embracing after the match. This viral photo on social media brought Elvish under the scrutiny of trolls.

As Sagar Thakur said many nasty things about Elvish and his parents, the duo indulged in a physcial fight during their meeting in the matter. Soon after, the complaint was filed against Elvish. However, Sagar's family intervened and the duo eventually patched up.