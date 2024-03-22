Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case; To Walk Out Of Jail After 5 Days

Elvish
Yadav
Bail
Update:
The
much-awaited
update
regarding
Elvish
Yadav
has
finally
come
out.
According
to
the
latest
update,
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner
Elvish
Yadav
has
been
granted
bail
from
Gautam
Buddha
Nagar
District
Court
in
the
Snake
Venom
case.
Elvish
Yadav
went
to
jail
last
Sunday
and
will
walk
out
after
staying
there
for
five
days.
ELVISH
YADAV
GETS
BAIL
AFTER
BAIL
HEARING
He
was
supposed
to
appear
in
Gautam
Buddha
Nagar
Court
the
very
next
day,
on
Monday,
but
before
that,
the
lawyers
went
on
strike.
After
a
long
strike,
the
hearing
took
place
today
(March
22)
in
which
Elvish
Yadav
has
been
granted
bail.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Confirming
the
same,
Bigg
Boss
17
contestant
and
popular
YouTuber
confirmed
thew
news
in
his
latest
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter)
post.
He
wrote,
"Uppar
waala
kabhi
galat
nahi
karega
(folded
hands
and
heart
emojis)
Bail
Granted."
For
those
who
are
unaware,
the
case
was
filed
after
a
raid
was
carried
out
on
November
3,
2023,
targeting
a
rave
party
where
snake
venom
was
allegedly
being
used
as
an
intoxicant.
This
operation,
led
by
Maneka
Gandhi's
People
for
Animals,
resulted
in
the
arrest
of
five
individuals
suspected
of
being
snake
charmers,
based
on
a
tip-off.
Elvish
Yadav,
identified
as
the
sixth
suspect,
was
subsequently
questioned
regarding
his
alleged
involvement.
During
the
raid,
authorities
confiscated
nine
snakes
and
quantities
of
snake
venom
from
the
rave
party.
However,
the
YouTuber
refuted
his
involvement
in
several
videos
and
expressed
willingness
to
cooperate
with
the
police.
However,
he
was
arrested
on
Sunday
(March
17)
on
suspicion
of
his
involvement
in
the
case.
Yadav,
said
to
be
in
14-day
judicial
custody,
faced
additional
charges.
Alongside
violations
of
the
Wildlife
Protection
Act,
he
was
charged
under
the
Narcotic
Drugs
and
Psychotropic
Substances
Act,
including
Section
29,
pertaining
to
drug-related
conspiracies
involving
trafficking
and
distribution.
However,
the
NDPS
Act
was
later
removed
as
police
cited
it
as
a
clerical
mistake.
He's
now
finally
out
of
jail
and
this
is
indeed
a
great
piece
of
news
for
Elvish's
family
and
his
well-wishers.