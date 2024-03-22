Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case; To Walk Out Of Jail After 5 Days

Elvish Yadav Bail Update: The much-awaited update regarding Elvish Yadav has finally come out. According to the latest update, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been granted bail from Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court in the Snake Venom case. Elvish Yadav went to jail last Sunday and will walk out after staying there for five days.

ELVISH YADAV GETS BAIL AFTER BAIL HEARING

He was supposed to appear in Gautam Buddha Nagar Court the very next day, on Monday, but before that, the lawyers went on strike. After a long strike, the hearing took place today (March 22) in which Elvish Yadav has been granted bail. Yes, you read that right!

Confirming the same, Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber confirmed thew news in his latest X (earlier known as Twitter) post. He wrote, "Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega (folded hands and heart emojis) Bail Granted."

Take a look at the viral post below:

Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega 🙏❤️

Bail Granted — Anurag Dobhal (@uk07rider) March 22, 2024

ALL ABOUT THE SNAKE VENOM CONTROVERSY AND ELVISH YADAV CONNECTION

For those who are unaware, the case was filed after a raid was carried out on November 3, 2023, targeting a rave party where snake venom was allegedly being used as an intoxicant. This operation, led by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals, resulted in the arrest of five individuals suspected of being snake charmers, based on a tip-off.

Elvish Yadav, identified as the sixth suspect, was subsequently questioned regarding his alleged involvement. During the raid, authorities confiscated nine snakes and quantities of snake venom from the rave party. However, the YouTuber refuted his involvement in several videos and expressed willingness to cooperate with the police.

However, he was arrested on Sunday (March 17) on suspicion of his involvement in the case. Yadav, said to be in 14-day judicial custody, faced additional charges. Alongside violations of the Wildlife Protection Act, he was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, including Section 29, pertaining to drug-related conspiracies involving trafficking and distribution. However, the NDPS Act was later removed as police cited it as a clerical mistake.

He's now finally out of jail and this is indeed a great piece of news for Elvish's family and his well-wishers.