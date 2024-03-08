Who Is Maxtern? Sagar Thakur Files FIR Against Elvish Yadav, Says 'He Issued Death Threats, Hit Spine With...'

Elvish
Yadav
FIR:
Maxtern,
who
was
attacked
by
Elvish
Yadav,
lodged
a
complaint
against
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
2
winner.
He
shared
a
video
on
social
media,
accusing
the
YouTuber
and
his
friends
of
beating
him
mercilessly.
WHO
IS
MAXTERN,
SAGAR
THAKUR?
YOUTUBER
FILES
FIR
AGAINST
ELVSH
YADAV
Maxtern,
whose
real
name
is
Sagar
Thakur,
alleged
that
he
was
brutally
attacked
and
assaulted
by
Elvish
Yadav.
A
video
is
going
viral
on
social
media
where
Elvish
and
his
friends
can
be
seen
beating
him.
Maxtern
claimed
that
he
filed
an
FIR
against
the
BB
OTT
2
winner
but
the
SHO
lodged
it
under
bailable
sections.
He
alleged
that
'no
non-bailable
charges
were
included'
even
when
there
was
clear
evidence
to
'prove
attempt
of
murder'.
Maxtern
said
that
he
had
called
Elvish
to
a
'public
location'
to
resolve
their
issues
via
a
conversation.
Sagar
Thakur
claimed
that
Elvish
Yadav
hit
his
spine
with
a
phone
which
could
be
detrimental
for
him.
"I
could
not
sleep
till
4am
because
of
the
pain.
Earlier,
I
assumed
there
was
no
injury
but
I
was
in
pain
after
some
time.
The
hospital
refused
to
conduct
a
test
with
an
FIR," he
said.
"Over
the
last
few
months,
Elvish
fan
pages
spread
hate...
leaving
me
distressed.
I
was
asked
by
Elvish
to
meet
but
I
thought
it
would
be
a
verbal
discussion.
When
he
came
to
the
store,
he
and
his
8-10
goons,
who
were
drunk,
started
beating
me
and
using
abusive
language.
Elvish
Yadav
tried
to
break
my
spine,"
Maxtern
was
quoted
as
saying
in
his
FIR
by
Bigg
Boss
Tak.
DID
ELVISH
YADAV
GIVE
DEATH
THREATS
TO
MAXTERN?
"I
was
brutally
attacked
and
assaulted
by
@ElvishYadav,
who
openly
issued
death
threats
to
me.
All
the
evidence
is
available
on
the
internet.
But,
When
I
went
to
the
police
station
to
file
an
FIR,
the
SHO
lodged
it
under
IPC
147,
149,
323,
and
506.
Unfortunately,
these
are
bailable
sections,
and
despite
clear
evidence
of
an
attempt
to
murder,
no
non-bailable
charges
were
included,"
Maxtern
tweeted.
"Why
haven't
murder
charges
been
included
in
the
FIR?
Is
this
due
to
the
influence
of
money
and
support
from
the
state
government?
Is
the
Haryana
government
potentially
protecting
a
criminal?
I
request
@DC_Gurugram
@gurgaonpolice
@anilvijminister
@mlkhattar
to
register
an
FIR
against
Elvish
with
a
non-bailable
section
for
attempt
to
murder
and
#ArrestElvishYadav.
If
anything
unfortunate
happens
to
me
in
the
future,
Elvish
Yadav
should
be
held
accountable,"
he
added.
Maxtern
requested
the
Haryana
CM
Manohar
Lal
Khattar
and
Gurgaon
Police
to
take
action
against
Elvish
Yadav.
He
expressed
his
displeasure
over
the
lack
of
non-bailable
sections
in
the
FIR.
He
wondered
if
Indian
law
is
just
for
the
poor
and
rich
people
can
use
their
influence
to
change
things
in
a
case.
He
added
that
Elvish
Yadav
would
be
responsible
if
anything
happens
to
him.
"Agar
aapke
paas
paise
ho
toh
aap
FIR
badal
sakte
ho?
Yaha
pe
iss
baat
ko
24
ghante
hogye
hai,
vo
banda
has
raha
hoga.
Uss
gunde
Elvish
Yadav
ko
arrest
karao.
Youth
ko
vo
galat
tarike
se
influence
kar
raha
hai,"
he
said
in
his
video.
After
his
allegations,
#ArrestElvishYadav
trended
on
social
media.